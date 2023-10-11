“Star Trek Prodigy” Finds a New Home on Netflix

After being canceled and removed from Paramount+, the children’s animated series “Star Trek Prodigy” has found a new home on Netflix. The series is set to debut on the streaming platform later in 2023, and a second season is already in production and expected to be available on Netflix in 2024.

In June, “Star Trek Prodigy” was among several titles that were removed from Paramount+ ahead of its integration with Showtime. Alongside this series, other Paramount+ originals like “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” “The Game,” and “Queen of the Universe” were also taken off the platform. Nickelodeon and CBS Studios were given the opportunity to shop the series to other networks.

This collaboration between Nickelodeon and Netflix is not their first. In 2019, they released two movies based on beloved Nicktoons, namely “Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus” and “Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.” They are also working together on the upcoming live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

“Star Trek Prodigy” is the first “Star Trek” series specifically aimed at younger audiences. The animated show follows a crew of young aliens who take control of a ship and must learn to work together while exploring the galaxy and searching for a better future. Along their journey, they discover the values of Starfleet.

The series features a talented cast including Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, John Noble, and Jimmi Simpson. There are also recurring stars such as Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, Robert Beltran, and Billy Campbell.

“Star Trek Prodigy” was developed Kevin and Dan Hageman, along with Alex Kurtzman and the team at Secret Hideout. It was produced CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

