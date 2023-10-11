Star Trek: Prodigy Returns to Netflix, U.S. and International Territories

Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated kids series, will be returning to Netflix for its upcoming second season. After being removed from Paramount+ in a content write-down, the show has found a new home on the streaming giant. The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will also be made available on Netflix, giving fans the opportunity to catch up before the new season airs.

While the deal with Netflix includes most international territories, there are a few exceptions. Prodigy will still be carried in Canada CTV.ca along with the CTV App. European territories, including the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Central and Eastern Europe, will have the show on SkyShowtime.

This is not the first time that Star Trek has found success on Netflix. The original series that launched the current Star Trek universe, Star Trek: Discovery, had a lucrative deal with Netflix for international distribution. However, that deal came to an end when Paramount+ took over as the exclusive global home for the series.

Despite Prodigy’s move to Netflix, Paramount+ remains the main streaming destination for the Star Trek franchise. It is home to other Star Trek originals such as Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, the animated Lower Decks, and upcoming shows like Section 31 and Starfleet Academy.

Star Trek: Prodigy is unique within the franchise as it is targeted towards a younger audience. It follows a group of young aliens who find themselves in command of a ship and must learn to work together while navigating the vastness of space. Throughout their adventures, they will be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

The series is developed Emmy winners Kevin and Dan Hageman, along with Star Trek universe chief Alex Kurtzman and his team at Secret Hideout. The voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, John Noble, and Jimmi Simpson, with recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, Robert Beltran, and Billy Campbell.

Overall, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy to Netflix gives fans another opportunity to engage with the beloved franchise and introduces a new generation to the Star Trek universe.

