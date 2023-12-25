Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Eager for New Opportunities and Expansion

The creators of Star Trek: Prodigy, Dan and Kevin Hageman, are thrilled about the future prospects of their animated series. The show, which initially premiered on Paramount+ in 2021, has now made its way to Netflix, and this transition has ignited hopes for further seasons and even a potential movie.

The shift to Netflix has brought new possibilities for the show’s longevity. In an interview with IGN, Kevin expressed his optimism, saying, “Netflix has reach, it’s gonna reach people. Will the people watch? If they do, there should be life after Season 2.”

While the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy is yet to be released on Netflix, the Hagemans are already contemplating expanding the franchise. Drawing inspiration from the history of the Star Trek series, Dan pointed out, “Kevin likes to talk about The Original Series getting canceled but then coming back with a fury and making movies. Kevin and I have always been very excited about that possibility.”

Excited at the prospect of a movie franchise, Kevin proposed the idea of an animated film, as the live-action Star Trek movies have been struggling. “Well heck, throw us a portion of that money and we’ll start doing an animated one,” he quipped.

Perhaps the most anticipated aspect for fans of Star Trek: Prodigy is the potential for the show to continue beyond its second season. Dan revealed that Season 2 will introduce The Doctor from Voyager and hinted at the involvement of a larger spaceship, stating, “It’s the same show, just a lot bigger.” Kevin added, “When you watch all 40 episodes of Season 1 and Season 2 together, it’s going to feel like one epic saga.”

The Hagemans are not only focused on their own show’s success but also hope to see more Star Trek animation in the future. Kevin expressed his love for Star Trek Animation and the joy of keeping these beloved characters and the universe alive in animated form. Furthermore, he expressed interest in exploring new animation styles, suggesting a 2D anime Star Trek series would be amazing.

As Star Trek: Prodigy heads to Netflix on December 25, 2023, fans can look forward to new adventures and an expanding universe. The enthusiasm of the Hagemans and their desire to take creative risks bodes well for the future of Star Trek in the animated realm.