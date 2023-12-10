Elon Musk Responds to Tesla Scene in Leave the World Behind

Elon Musk has taken to social media to comment on the use of Tesla cars in Netflix’s latest apocalyptic thriller, Leave the World Behind. The movie, starring Ethan Hawke and Julia Roberts, features a scene in which the characters are attacked a fleet of driverless Teslas on an abandoned highway. Musk, the founder of Tesla, responded to the scene highlighting the sustainability of the electric vehicles, tweeting, “Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!”

The tweet quickly gained attention online and sparked discussions among social media users. One person even claimed that Elon was “triggered” the scene. Leave the World Behind’s director, Sam Esmail, also joined in on the conversation resharing Musk’s tweet and promoting the movie.

However, the Tesla scene is just one aspect of Leave the World Behind, which follows a family’s struggle for survival during a nationwide blackout. The film explores themes of uncertainty and trust as the family encounters two strangers who may pose a threat. Interestingly, the movie also includes several references to the TV show Friends, a detail that Julia Roberts addressed in a previous interview. She explained that the inclusion of Friends was not deliberate, but it served as a comforting element for the characters, highlighting the role of culture in providing solace.

As Tesla continues to make headlines for its innovative electric vehicles, Musk’s tweet serves as a reminder of the company’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy. Leave the World Behind is now available for streaming on Netflix, offering audiences a thrilling and thought-provoking experience.