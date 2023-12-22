Hope for the Holidays Benefit Concert Delivers Message of Hope and Support

A star-studded benefit concert, “Hope for the Holidays – An Evening with Louis York & Friends,” brought together celebrities and musicians to spread a message of hope and support to those in need. Hosted Kelly Sutton, the event featured performances R&B duo Louis York, along with Ari Afsar, Jay Allen, Charles Esten, Megan Linsey, Kylie Morgan, Cade Thompson, The Shindellas, and Twinnie. Special appearances were made Spoken Word Poet Steve Connell, music and media icon Kathie Lee Gifford, and U.S. Olympian and philanthropist Scott Hamilton.

The concert aimed to raise funds for four local charities: Nashville Peacemakers, Alzheimer’s Association, The Onsite Foundation, and The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation. In addition to the musical performances, the event provided on-site resources to promote healing and inclusion during a time of year that can be challenging for many.

David Fischette, the award-winning executive producer, writer, and director, organized the event through his True West Foundation. Fischette has dedicated himself to creating unique charitable events that raise both funds and awareness for local and national charities. Hope for the Holidays is Fischette’s largest undertaking so far, enabling individuals to not only donate to charities but also get personally and meaningfully involved.

The concert was presented the True West Foundation, with sponsorship from First Bank, The Inspire Foundation, and Aetna. Fischette expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support shown at the event, noting that the performers selflessly shared their talents and vulnerability, spreading a message of hope to the audience.

The Hope for the Holidays benefit concert serves as a reminder that, no matter the hardships faced during this time of year, there are resources available and a supportive community ready to offer assistance. For more information on available resources, visit www.Hope4HolidaysNash.com.