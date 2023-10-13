Star of Netflix show ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ hopes to unify and strengthen Jewish community amid war

The star of Netflix’s ‘Jewish Matchmaking,’ Aleeza Ben Shalom, is shifting the focus of her live matchmaking tour to unifying the Jewish community amid the ongoing war in Israel. Ben Shalom made a stop on her tour in Pittsburgh, where she shared her message of unity and strength.

Although her show is known for bringing couples together, Ben Shalom emphasized that her mission now is to stand with Israel and strengthen the Jewish community during these challenging times. She expressed her concern for the current situation, highlighting the terrorist organization Hamas and their aim to wipe out Jews.

Leaving her home, husband, and five children in Israel was a difficult decision for Ben Shalom. Many questioned why she didn’t bring her family with her, but she explained that it was safer for them to stay in Israel. Ben Shalom’s husband and mentors supported her decision and encouraged her to strengthen the Jewish people.

Her oldest son is currently training to join the Israel Defense Forces and had to postpone his return due to the war. He remains involved with them through online platforms and will likely return in the near future.

During her event in Pittsburgh, Ben Shalom emphasized the importance of Jewish people getting married and building families. She believes that without a strong Jewish community, the fight for a homeland loses its purpose. Ben Shalom urged the community to be a light in the darkness and to support one another during these challenging times.

In her interview, Ben Shalom ended with a blessing for the innocent people impacted the war and expressed her hope for a world where peace becomes a reality.

