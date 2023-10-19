Star Ocean: The Second Story R Soundtrack Preview Now Available on Streaming Services

Square Enix has released a preview version of the soundtrack for Star Ocean: The Second Story R, the highly anticipated remake of the classic game. The preview features seven songs, including the world map theme “Field of Exper,” which is over ten minutes long.

The soundtrack preview can be streamed on popular platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. For a full list of available streaming services, interested listeners can visit the link hub provided.

In addition to the soundtrack, Star Ocean: The Second Story R will also boast other exciting features. The game will include fully voiced event scenes with the original voice cast. Composer Motoi Sakuraba, the creative mind behind the original soundtrack, has arranged new songs for the remake, some of which will be performed a live band. The combat mechanics have also been upgraded with new Break and Assault Action systems.

Players can look forward to choosing between two protagonists, Claude and Rena, similar to the recent Star Ocean: The Divine Force release. Claude, a Pangalactic Federation officer and the son of the legendary Ronyx Kenny, finds himself transported to an underdeveloped planet where he encounters Rena, who mistakes him for the Hero of Light.

The game will offer different difficulty settings, including Earth, Galaxy, and Universe levels. Developed Gemdrops, the studio known for porting Star Ocean: The Second Evolution to PlayStation platforms in Japan, the remake promises an immersive experience.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R will have subtitle support for French, Italian, German, and Spanish languages available through a launch day update.

Scheduled for release on November 2, 2023, Star Ocean: The Second Story R will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

