Explore the November Night Skies: A Guide to Star Gazing

Greetings fellow astronomy enthusiasts!

As we enter the month of November, the night sky may appear a bit quieter compared to the spectacle of last month’s partial solar eclipse. However, don’t let that discourage you, as November holds its own charms for both the young and old stargazers among us.

By the end of the month, when daylight saving time takes effect, darkness will envelop the skies for nearly 15 hours a day. While the occasional cloud cover can be a hindrance during this time of year, there is still ample opportunity to witness something truly remarkable.

This month’s stars have much to offer, and our Star Gazing Guide video will be your companion in discovering the wonders of the November sky. Autumn constellations dominate the celestial canvas, making them easy to identify and admire. Moreover, keep an eye out for the planets Jupiter and Saturn, which grace the sky immediately after sunset and continue to shine well into the evening. Mark your calendars for November 3rd, when Jupiter will dazzle as the brightest it will be all year, and November 24th, when the nearly Full Moon and Jupiter will share the stage throughout the night.

While meteor showers are often touted as stellar events, they can be challenging to witness due to late-night viewing and light pollution. However, on the evening of November 17th, the Leonids meteor shower may offer an intriguing spectacle. With a radiant point in the constellation Leo in the East, this meteor shower is predicted to produce 15 meteors per hour. The best viewing time is after midnight, but here’s the exciting part: the moon will have already set 8 pm, leaving behind a pristine, dark sky. This means you might catch a glimpse of shooting stars even before midnight strikes.

If you’re hungry for more cosmic knowledge, we invite you to watch the November Star Gazing Guide video on the Guelph Physics YouTube channel for further insights and celestial delights. Remember, star gazing is not only an opportunity to learn about the wonders of space, but it’s also a chance to connect with like-minded individuals who share your curiosity.

Until next month, we urge you to take a moment to tilt your head back, gaze at the stars, and immerse yourself in the mysteries of the universe. Happy star gazing!

FAQ

1. What are some prominent autumn constellations to look for in the November sky?

Autumn brings a host of striking constellations to the night sky. Keep an eye out for Orion, Taurus, Cassiopeia, and Pegasus, among others.

2. When is the best time to view Jupiter and Saturn during November?

Jupiter and Saturn can be observed immediately after sunset and are visible throughout the evening. Particularly noteworthy is November 3rd, when Jupiter will be at its brightest, and November 24th, when the nearly Full Moon and Jupiter will share a celestial dance.

3. How can I make the most of the Leonids meteor shower on November 17th?

To witness the Leonids meteor shower, head outside after midnight for optimal viewing. However, the moon will have set 8 pm, creating a dark sky suitable for spotting shooting stars even before midnight. Look towards the constellation Leo in the East to see the radiant display.

