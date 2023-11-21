New Perspective on Netflix’s Documentary “Stamped from the Beginning”

Netflix’s documentary “Stamped from the Beginning” dives into the history of racist ideas about Black people and their impact on systemic racism today. Antiracism advocate Ibram X. Kendi poses a thought-provoking question, “What is wrong with Black people?” which sets the tone for a powerful exploration of the origins of prejudice.

One significant theme highlighted in the documentary is the deliberate creation of systemic racism to justify the enslavement and exploitation of Black people. Contrary to the belief that Africans were enslaved because they were seen as lesser beings, Europeans strategically spread stories to dehumanize them in order to rationalize their enslavement. This practice, known as strategic racism, aimed to justify material gain through prejudice and discrimination.

The film delves into the historical context mentioning Prince Henry of Portugal, also known as Prince Henry the Navigator. Kendi explains that Prince Henry chose to enslave Africans rather than Slavic people from Eastern Europe because it was more difficult for Black people to blend in and escape once they left Africa. To mask this brutality, Prince Henry sent a royal chronicler named Gomes Zurara to write his story, justifying his slave trading claiming it was to save souls and portraying Africans as inferior and beastlike.

“Stamped from the Beginning” is a captivating documentary directed and produced Oscar-winner Roger Ross Williams. It sheds light on the deep-rooted ideologies that have shaped racial prejudice and continues to influence society today.

