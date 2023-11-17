Insidious WhatsApp Stalking Duo: Mother and Son Receive Jail Time

In a shocking case of technological stalking, a mother and son have been sentenced for their insidious campaign of terror against a woman. Christopher Baker, 40, meticulously used social media platforms, tracking devices, and exercise apps to obsessively monitor his victim for seven long weeks. But what is even more disturbing is the fact that his mother, Paula Baker, joined him in this twisted endeavor. Together, they formed a WhatsApp chat called ‘Operation Spycam’ to discuss and carry out their illegal activities.

Their actions escalated from following and photographing the victim to even vandalizing her property and delving into dark internet searches. Christopher Baker went as far as exploring hitman services, leaving no doubt about his sinister intentions. Police discovered evidence of their crimes when they seized Christopher’s phone and hard drive, uncovering the WhatsApp chat, as well as a plethora of incriminating photographs and videos.

The victim, understandably, experienced immense distress and anxiety as a result of their relentless pursuit. She no longer feels safe in her own home and is constantly on edge. Canterbury Crown Court heard chilling accounts of the mother and son stalking their target, with incidents ranging from them surveilling her in car parks to shattering glass in her garden late at night. The psychological toll inflicted on the victim cannot be overstated.

During sentencing, the prosecutor described the victim as feeling “emotionally exhausted and overwhelmed” due to the Baker duo’s actions. The court concluded that both Paula and Christopher were equally culpable in this deeply malicious and calculated stalking campaign. However, it was Christopher’s sinister motives and extensive planning that led to his imprisonment for a three-year term. Paula, due to her age and potential for rehabilitation, received a 12-month suspended prison sentence along with 200 hours of unpaid work.

This alarming case serves as a reminder of the frightening lengths some individuals will go to carry out their harmful intentions through technology. It also highlights the importance of maintaining digital safety and being vigilant against online threats. The victim’s life has been forever altered, and justice has been served, but the scars of this disturbing ordeal may never fully heal.

