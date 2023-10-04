CM MK Stalin Urges Officials to Combat False Information and Promote Safety

CM MK Stalin has called on officials to closely monitor social media platforms and take strict action against those who spread false information and discord. Addressing a conference of collectors and police officers, Stalin emphasized the need to actively debunk false propaganda. As the parliamentary elections approach, Stalin warned of potential forces aiming to sow confusion in the state.

Furthermore, Stalin expressed concern regarding road accidents and traffic congestion in Tamil Nadu. He urged collaboration between the police, highways, and transport departments to devise plans for accident reduction. Special attention was drawn to the critical issue of traffic congestion in Chennai and its neighboring areas.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of eradicating the production and distribution of illicit liquor and drugs, which pose significant threats to society. Stalin urged officials to take decisive action against crimes targeting women and children, highlighting the need to prioritize justice for the victims. Additionally, district collectors were tasked with providing separate WhatsApp and telephone numbers for reporting atrocities against the SC and ST communities.

Stalin emphasized the promotion of the “Meendum Manjalpai” (Restore Yellow Tree) scheme, urging collectors and district forest officers to make it a people’s movement. Safeguarding coastal areas from sea erosion and ensuring the security of residents were specifically mentioned.

To prevent crimes, Stalin instructed district police superintendents to focus on prevention rather than simply taking action. He stressed the importance of building public trust promptly addressing grievances and treating petitioners with kindness. Stalin proposed providing receipts for complaints received and uploading all petitions onto the official website.

In weekly grievance redressal meetings, Stalin encouraged police commissioners and district superintendents to personally receive petitions from the public. If multiple petitions regarding the same issue or from the same area are received, officers are urged to visit the relevant police station to investigate the root cause.

Overall, CM MK Stalin’s address emphasized the need for proactive measures against false information, traffic congestion, illicit activities, crimes against vulnerable groups, and environmental protection. The clear directives given to officials indicate a commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Definitions:

– Parliamentary elections: Elections held to choose representatives for a parliament or legislative body.

– SC and ST communities: Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which are social groups in India that historically faced discrimination and were given certain protections and benefits the government.

Sources:

– Express News Service