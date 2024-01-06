Stake F1 Team Teases New Livery with Social Media Update

Summary: The Sauber-operated Stake F1 Team is hinting at a possible livery overhaul for the upcoming 2024 F1 season. Recent changes to their social media profiles showcase a clear black and green color scheme, indicating a departure from the traditional red and white and black and red liveries associated with the team in previous years.

As the partnership between Stake and Sauber comes into full force for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, the F1 team is gearing up for a fresh look. The Stake F1 Team’s social media update on Friday January 6 featured a new profile picture highlighting the black and green color scheme, strongly suggesting that these colors will be prominent on their race car for the upcoming season.

Not only did the team update their profile picture, but their F1 2024-related Facebook post also incorporated the same black and green colors, further solidifying the likelihood of a new livery. The Stake F1 Team’s representative, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, expressed excitement about this partnership, stating that it represents an exciting next step for the brand.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the new livery, as the Sauber-operated team transitions to Stake F1 Team. Some speculate that this change in colors symbolizes a new chapter and renewed ambitions for the team as they aim to make an impact on the 2024 F1 season.

The driver lineup remains unchanged, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu set to continue representing Stake F1 Team on the track. With their new livery and a talented driver duo, Stake F1 Team has the potential to shake up the grid and challenge top contenders like Red Bull.

In the coming weeks, fans will eagerly await the official reveal of the black and green livery, marking an exciting new era for Stake F1 Team as they aim to make their mark in the world of Formula 1.