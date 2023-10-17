Nova Scotia PC Party Member Removed After Offensive Social Media Post

A member of the PC Party in Nova Scotia has been swiftly removed after allegedly accessing a staff member’s social media account and posting an offensive post. The post in question was made on Nargis Demolitor’s account, who is a special advisor to the province’s Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. The post contained a statement that compared Israel to Nazis and featured a photo of protesters holding signs equating the situation to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

The Liberal party provided a screenshot of the post to the media, which sparked outrage and condemnation. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill called it a “horrifically antisemitic statement” and criticized the fact that it came from a special advisor to the Minister of Immigration.

An investigation conducted the PC Party uncovered evidence that someone unauthorized had accessed Demolitor’s account. The individual responsible has been identified and promptly removed from the party. It’s important to note that the individual was not an employee of the Party, Caucus, or government.

Following the incident, Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster expressed his disapproval and stated that both the government and the PC Party office were conducting their own investigations. He also highlighted the importance of determining whether the account involved was a personal or government account, as different policies would apply.

The opposition parties have raised concerns about the independence of the investigation and suggest involving an independent body like the privacy officer or the RCMP. NDP Leader Claudia Chender expressed skepticism about the government’s willingness to take appropriate action and referenced previous incidents within the PC Party that exhibited a pattern of inappropriate behavior.

The controversy surrounding the offensive social media post comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East and carries significant weight due to the impact it can have on affected communities.

Sources:

– Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.