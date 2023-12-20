Disturbing Incident at Hickory Ridge High School Raises Concerns

Cabarrus County Schools recently experienced a troubling incident involving a nonverbal student with autism who wandered out of Hickory Ridge High School undetected. The incident, which occurred on November 17, 2023, has sparked concerns about the safety and supervision of students with special needs within the district.

Authorities were alerted to the incident when a call came in around 12:30 p.m. that day. The school’s resource officer, along with another school resource officer, immediately sprang into action to locate the missing student. After a brief search, the student was found outside the school, near a stoplight.

The student’s parent expressed shock and frustration, revealing that she was only notified of her son’s disappearance after he had already been located. Additionally, she was informed that the school had made changes to their procedures and had terminated the staff member responsible for monitoring her son at the time.

The district spokesperson issued a statement acknowledging the situation and assuring the public that Cabarrus County Schools is taking the incident seriously. The district’s Human Resources staff is currently conducting an investigation into the matter. However, due to the ongoing nature of this personnel issue, further details cannot be provided at this time.

This distressing incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of all students, especially those with special needs. It raises questions about the effectiveness of the school’s supervision protocols and highlights the need for improved training and support for staff members working with students with autism.

Moving forward, it is crucial for Cabarrus County Schools to implement comprehensive measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. This includes heightened supervision, increased communication with parents, and ongoing training programs to equip staff members with the necessary skills to effectively care for and monitor students with special needs. Every child deserves a safe and secure learning environment, and it is imperative that the district takes swift action to address these concerns.