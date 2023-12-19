14-Year-Old Student with Autism Wanders from Hickory Ridge High School

A 14-year-old nonverbal student with autism managed to wander out of Hickory Ridge High School in Cabarrus County, N.C., without being noticed, according to authorities. The incident took place on November 17, 2023.

Upon receiving a call around 12:30 p.m. that day, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office immediately dispatched officers to the school. The school’s resource officer, aided a second school resource officer, quickly mobilized to locate the missing student. Police reports indicate that the student had made it outside of the school grounds, reaching as far as the stoplight.

The student’s parent, who received notification of their child’s disappearance only after the student was found, expressed their concern about the school’s failure to promptly inform them. In response, the school informed the parent that they had made several changes and had terminated the staff member responsible for monitoring the student at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Cabarrus County Schools released a statement acknowledging the situation. The district’s Human Resources staff is currently conducting an investigation into the matter. As it is an ongoing personnel issue, further comments or details cannot be provided at this time.

This incident highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of special needs students within educational settings. It is crucial for schools to have proper protocols and staffing in place to prevent such incidents from occurring. Additionally, open communication and prompt notification to parents or guardians when disruptions in student safety occur is vital to maintaining trust and a responsible educational environment. The investigation Cabarrus County Schools will hopefully bring about necessary changes to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.