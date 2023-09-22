Stacey Solomon Responds to Mom-Shaming Troll After Sharing Morning Fitness Routine

Stacey Solomon, the 33-year-old panelist on Loose Women, clapped back at an online troll who criticized her morning fitness regime. This incident occurred just a day after Stacey received backlash for her Halloween decorations. In the video that sparked the attention of keyboard bullies, Stacey could be seen running on a treadmill in her home gym wearing lilac shorts and a baggy crop top.

One Instagram user expressed their frustration, assuming that Stacey would be releasing a fitness DVD and criticizing her for not “keeping it real.” Stacey quickly replied to the comment, asserting that the assumption was incorrect and declaring that she simply wants to be strong, stating, “I deserve that!”

Another fan joked about wanting a fitness DVD from Stacey, while another defended her, stating that she should be able to work out and do something for herself without people jumping to conclusions. The video also provided glimpses into Stacey’s home gym, her children sleeping, and her shower routine.

In addition to facing criticism over her morning fitness routine, Stacey has also been the target of trolls regarding her Halloween decorations, especially her use of plastic. However, Stacey remains a favorite among Instagram followers for her home improvements and crafts. She shares three children with her husband Joe Swash and has older children from previous relationships.

Despite the negative comments and mom-shaming, Stacey continues to share her life on social media and advocate for self-love and personal growth. She had an empowering message for her followers in the caption of the post, stating that each day is different for her and that she doesn’t run far every day, emphasizing that she prioritizes her health and well-being over looking good for social media.

Stacey’s response to the online trolls serves as a reminder that she is unapologetically herself and is focused on being strong and setting a positive example for her followers.