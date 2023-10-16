Stacey Solomon Shares Heartwarming Video of Her Daughters

Stacey Solomon, the popular TV presenter and mother of five, has recently made a return to social media after a short hiatus. Known for her regular updates about her daily life as a mum, Stacey had been absent from her Instagram page for several days. However, she broke her silence sharing an adorable video late on Sunday night.

The video showed Stacey lying down and cradling her eight-month-old daughter, Belle, while her two-year-old daughter, Rose, lay alongside them. In the heartwarming clip, Rose was singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” but she decided to change the words to express her love for her mother.

Stacey, clearly moved her daughter’s song, captioned the post with the words, “My heart Rose.” She also added, “Mummy definitely does love you. So so much.”

This sweet moment comes after Stacey had experienced a challenging time. A week prior, she had shared a video of herself stranded in her car with her children after her tire blew. Stacey had laughed at her misfortune but had also expressed her frustration. Since then, fans had noticed her absence from social media.

Stacey’s return with this touching video has melted the hearts of her 5.8 million followers. Her dedication and love for her children shine through, and this glimpse into their special bond is truly heartwarming.

