Perth Scorchers Announce Player Signings for WBBL|09

The Perth Scorchers have made several player signings ahead of the upcoming Weber WBBL|09. After the conclusion of WBBL|08, the team had 10 players out of contract, with only a few players locked in for this year’s tournament. However, the Scorchers have made significant strides in bolstering their squad.

One of the first players to recommit to the team was Piepa Cleary, an experienced quick who signed a two-year deal. Cleary played a crucial role in the Scorchers’ success in WBBL|08, taking 11 wickets in 13 matches. She is known for her consistency and sits on the Scorchers’ all-time wicket-taking list, tied with Taneale Peschel.

Chloe Piparo, an elegant right-hander, has also confirmed her spot on the playing squad. Piparo has been a mainstay of the Scorchers’ lineup since the first season of WBBL and is one of only two players in Club history to play over 100 matches for the Scorchers.

The Scorchers have also made a significant signing in Stella Campbell, a towering fast bowler who joins from the Sydney Sixers. Campbell brings pace and bounce to the team and adds to the strong fast-bowling group, which includes Taneale Peschel and Piepa Cleary, as well as captain Sophie Devine.

Lilly Mills and Maddy Darke have both pledged their loyalty to the club and will remain with the Scorchers until the end of WBBL|10. Lilly Mills has been a revelation since joining the team in WBBL|07, while Maddy Darke had a standout season in the Women’s National Cricket League and is eager to carry that form into the WBBL.

Chloe Ainsworth and Lisa Griffith round out the Scorchers’ local list spots for WBBL|09, with Ainsworth signing a two-year deal and Griffith agreeing to a one-year deal. Ainsworth is a talented 18-year-old who made her Women’s National Cricket League debut last year, and Griffith is an experienced middle-order batter who won the Karen Reid Medal as the best and fairest female player in WA Premier Cricket.

The Scorchers have one more international player list spot to fill, alongside New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and England’s Amy Jones.

