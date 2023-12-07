St. Stephen Church in Streator Repurposed for Community Use Following Safety Concerns

In a recent decision made Bishop Louis Tylka of the Peoria Diocese, St. Stephen Church in Streator will no longer function as a place of worship due to significant safety concerns. The church, which has been suffering from deterioration and structural issues, was deemed unsafe for occupancy civil and structural engineers.

Upon receiving reports from the engineers, it was concluded that the concrete foundation walls of St. Stephen Church did not meet the required standards for maintaining structural integrity. Additionally, the brick walls displayed signs of deterioration and cracking. The suggested methods for repair, such as replacing the foundation, proved to be unfeasible as it was stated that the mortar in the walls would not be able to withstand the strain, and the building might collapse.

To ensure the safety of the community, the bishop made the decision to relegate St. Stephen Church for profane use. Sacred objects within the church will be removed and treated with reverence, possibly finding new homes in other Catholic churches. The church’s altar, considered a sacred object, will require a separate decree for relocation.

St. Stephen Church holds great significance as the first Catholic parish established Slovak Americans in the U.S. Founded in 1883, the church building itself has a rich history and was erected in 1906. The closure of the church was met with sadness from the congregation, who likened it to a death in the family or the departure of loved ones from a home.

In light of this decision, St. Anthony Church has now become the principal church of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, providing a temporary solution to the immediate problem faced the congregation. However, it has been noted that St. Anthony Church also requires significant repairs, estimated to cost around $4 million, without factoring in any potential repairs needed for the steeples.

While the community copes with the loss of St. Stephen Church as a place of worship, efforts are being made to find alternative uses for the building. Discussions are underway to repurpose the church for community events and activities, ensuring that its presence continues to be of value to the Streator community.