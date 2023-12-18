St. Petersburg Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspects Linked to Major Antique Store Theft

Summary: St. Petersburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals linked to the recent theft of over $18,000 worth of valuables from a local antique store. While the primary suspect remains at large, detectives have released surveillance footage showing two men together shortly after the burglary occurred on November 11th.

In surveillance video footage released authorities, the primary suspect, dubbed the “antique thief,” can be seen crawling on the floor of the Andrea and Friends Antique Mall before stealing multiple valuable items from a display case. These items include sterling silver serving pieces and vintage fountain pens.

The suspect is described as an older man, approximately 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and a distinct walk. He may also be connected to other local burglaries. Investigators are urging anyone who recognizes him or has any information about his identity to come forward.

Additionally, police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest who was captured on the same surveillance footage. The individual is described as an Asian man, last seen wearing a black polo shirt, gray pants, and gray shoes. He arrived at the store in a maroon Honda Accord.

If you have any information that could help in identifying either of these individuals, please contact SPPD Detective Sicairos at 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” to TIP411 to submit an anonymous tip.

The theft of these valuable items has caused significant financial loss to the antique store, which has been a beloved part of the community for years. By coming forward with information, residents can play a crucial role in aiding the investigation and helping to bring those responsible for this crime to justice.