How to Watch the Scottish Premiership Match between St. Mirren and Rangers

The managerless Rangers will be facing St. Mirren in a Scottish Premiership tie on Sunday, hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat in all competitions. Michael Beale lost his job after the team’s 3-1 league defeat to Aberdeen, followed a 2-1 Europa League loss against Aris Limassol. Rangers are currently three points behind St. Mirren, who will be looking to close the seven-point gap between them and the league leaders, Celtic.

The match will take place at St Mirren Park in Paisley, Scotland, and will kick off at 7 am ET on October 8 in the United States. Fans can watch the game and stream it live through Paramount+. For those unable to watch, live updates can be followed on GOAL.

In terms of team news, St. Mirren is expected to have a similar line-up to their 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock. Thierry Small and Alex Greive are likely to start on the bench. The possible St. Mirren XI includes Hemming, Fraser, Gogic, Dunne, Strain, Baccus, O’Hara, Tanser, McMenamin, Mandron, and Kiltie.

Rangers, on the other hand, will be without the services of suspended Scott Wright, with Jose Cifuentes expected to take his place. Sam Lammers may start on the right flank, and Kemar Roofe will be looking to secure a spot in the starting XI. Several players, including Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo, and Danilo, are unavailable for Rangers. The possible Rangers XI includes Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Raskin, Lammers, Cifuentes, Sima, and Dessers.

This highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting clash between two teams battling for crucial points in the Scottish Premiership. Don’t miss out on all the action between St. Mirren and Rangers.