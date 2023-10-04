St. Mary Medical Center Celebrates 100th Anniversary with a Big Birthday Bash

St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach marked a major milestone as it celebrated its 100th anniversary with a festive birthday bash. The event, held on Saturday, September 30th, was attended community members, city officials, St. Mary workers, and the hospital’s leadership.

The celebration was an opportunity for St. Mary to express gratitude to the Long Beach community for their unwavering support over the past century. Carolyn Caldwell, CEO and president of St. Mary Medical Center, emphasized the importance of thanking the community that had stood the hospital for 100 years.

To commemorate this milestone, St. Mary organized a variety of entertainment and activities for the attendees. Live music and performances talented local artists, such as The Tydes and Shiny Toys, added to the celebratory atmosphere. Musical Theatre West delighted the audience with scenes from “The Sound of Music.”

One of the highlights of the event was the “Walk through History” exhibition, set up at the main entrance of the facility. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about St. Mary’s rich history and its close relationship with the Long Beach community throughout the years.

Children also had plenty of fun activities tailored especially for them. They could enjoy the wonders of a local aquarium, be entertained the Bob Barker Marionettes, and even meet Cozmo, the mascot of the Los Angeles Galaxy soccer team.

St. Mary Medical Center expressed its appreciation for the dedicated staff, the support of the community, and the enduring spirit that has sustained the hospital for a century. The centennial celebration served as a tribute to the countless years of healthcare service provided St. Mary in the region.

