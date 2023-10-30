Press-Telegram Area Teams Prepare for CIF Southern Section Football Playoffs

The CIF Southern Section football playoffs are just around the corner, and the Press-Telegram area is well represented with 17 of the area’s 27 teams securing postseason berths. The pairings were announced on Sunday morning, giving fans and players alike plenty to look forward to.

One of the standout teams in the area, St. John Bosco, is the No. 1 seed in Division 1. Having gone undefeated in the Trinity League, the Braves are looking to defend their Division 1 title from last year. They will face off against No. 8 San Clemente in the first round on November 10th.

Long Beach Poly, once projected as the No. 5 seed in Division 1, now enters the Division 2 playoffs as the No. 2 seed. The Jackrabbits had an impressive season, going undefeated in the Moore League. Despite their placement in Division 2, Coach Stephen Barbee remains optimistic and focused on their first-round matchup against Vista Murrieta.

Los Alamitos, another strong team from the area, enters the Division 2 playoffs after an undefeated run in the Sunset League. Coach Ray Fenton acknowledges the tough competition that lies ahead in Division 2, with great matchups anticipated in every first-round game.

Millikan, the second-place team in the Moore League, is ready to make a statement in the Division 3 playoffs. Despite some uncertainty about the team they would face in the first round, Coach Romeo Pellum is confident that his players are prepared for any challenge.

Warren, the back-to-back Gateway League champions, will face off against Tustin in the Division 3 playoffs. Coach Kevin Pearson knows they have a tough draw, but believes in his team’s ability to compete and perform under pressure.

These are just a few of the exciting matchups involving Press-Telegram area teams in the CIF Southern Section football playoffs. Fans can expect intense competition and thrilling moments as these teams battle for a shot at the championship title.

FAQs

1. How many teams from the Press-Telegram area made it to the CIF football playoffs?

A total of 17 teams from the Press-Telegram area secured postseason berths in the CIF Southern Section football playoffs.

2. Who is the No. 1 seed in Division 1?

St. John Bosco, the undefeated Trinity League champions, holds the No. 1 seed in Division 1.

3. When will the first round of the playoffs take place?

The first round of the CIF Southern Section football playoffs is scheduled to take place on November 10th, unless otherwise noted.

4. How did Long Beach Poly end up in Division 2 instead of Division 1?

Long Beach Poly, initially projected as a Division 1 team, enters the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in Division 2 due to factors beyond their control, such as the selection process and team records.

5. Which team from the Press-Telegram area is the back-to-back Gateway League champions?

Warren, one of the teams from the Press-Telegram area, holds the title of back-to-back Gateway League champions.