New Article: St. John Bosco Football Sets Sights on Championship Title

The St. John Bosco football team is on the verge of accomplishing their first championship goal as they enter their final regular-season game. The Braves have already secured a share of the Trinity League title but have their eyes set on winning the outright title, something they haven’t achieved since 2018. A win against Orange Lutheran on Friday night would solidify their status as the Trinity League champions and propel them into the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

According to CalPreps, St. John Bosco, the current top-ranked team in the CIF-SS rankings, is expected to dominate the game against Orange Lutheran. With a projected score of 42-14, the Braves have been given a whopping 96% chance of victory. Their consistent performance throughout the season has earned them this reputation as the team to beat.

Senior quarterback Caleb Sanchez has been a key player for the Braves, exhibiting great skill and effectiveness on the field. In their recent victory against JSerra, Sanchez showcased his talent completing 19 of 27 passes for an impressive 316 yards and three touchdowns. He has proven to be a vital asset to the team’s success.

The Braves’ offense has also benefited from the exceptional performances of senior Owen Tomich and senior running backs Cameron Jones and Chauncey Sylvester Jr. Tomich, with a season-high five receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown, has demonstrated his reliability as a receiver. Jones and Sylvester Jr. have contributed with rushing touchdowns, displaying their versatility on the field.

Defensively, the Braves have been exceptional, led sophomore defensive lineman Dutch Horisk. In the recent victory against JSerra, Horisk dominated the field with eight tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. His outstanding performance exemplifies the team’s defensive prowess.

With a strong offensive and defensive lineup, the Braves are ready to take on Orange Lutheran. The team’s impressive 487 yards of total offense in their previous game, combined with their outstanding defensive performance, give them a considerable advantage. Orange Lutheran, on the other hand, is coming off a hefty loss against Mater Dei, which might affect their confidence going into the game against St. John Bosco.

As the Braves eagerly await the CIF-SS playoff brackets, which will be released on Sunday, they are focused on ending the regular season on a high note. Their determination, skill, and camaraderie have solidified their position as a formidable force in the league. With eyes set on the championship, the St. John Bosco football team is ready to make their mark in the upcoming playoffs.

St. John Bosco football has won several championships, including the CIF-SS Division 1 title, CIF State Open Division title, and a mythical high school football national championship in the previous season.

