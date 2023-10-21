St. John Bosco Football Secures Trinity League Title with Victory over JSerra

News
Tanya King

St. John Bosco football has clinched at least a share of its first Trinity League title since 2018 after a hard-fought road game against JSerra. The Braves emerged victorious with a score of 42-20, improving their overall record to 8-1 and a perfect 4-0 in the Trinity League.

In the first half, Bosco took an early lead with a touchdown, but found themselves trailing JSerra 9-7 in the second quarter. However, senior quarterback Caleb Sanchez rallied the team, throwing two touchdown passes to senior receivers Stacy Dobbins and Tommy Maher. This pushed Bosco into a 21-10 lead at halftime.

JSerra fought back with a field goal early in the second half, narrowing Bosco’s lead to 21-13. But Bosco responded with a crucial touchdown run senior running back Chauncey Sylvester Jr., extending their lead to 28-13.

JSerra had a chance to make it a one-score game, but a fumble near the end zone was recovered Bosco’s Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Sanchez continued to shine, throwing another touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Madden Williams, giving the Braves a commanding 35-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

With the victory, St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro achieved his 200th career win, according to Cal-Hi Sports. The Braves now look ahead to their next game against Orange Lutheran, as they continue their pursuit of a championship season.

Sources:
– Cal-Hi Sports

