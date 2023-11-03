The St. John Bosco High School Basketball Team’s Quest for CIF Championships

The St. John Bosco High School basketball team is gearing up for an exciting new season as they aim to win multiple CIF championships. The road to their goal starts in the highly competitive Trinity League, where they are the reigning champions. Last season, the Braves had an impressive overall record of 26-7, despite their heartbreaking loss to Centennial in the CIF-SS Open Division championship game.

Head coach Matt Dunn expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments, stating that winning a championship in the Trinity League is a remarkable feat in any sport. The Trinity League is known for its fierce competition, making it even more special to hang a banner and be recognized as the league’s champions.

The Braves had a dominant presence in league play last season, finishing with a 9-1 record. One of the most notable achievements was snapping Mater Dei’s streak of 34 consecutive Trinity League titles. This victory highlighted the team’s exceptional talent and showcased their ability to compete at the highest level.

As they prepare for the upcoming season, the St. John Bosco basketball team is looking to build on their success and go even further in their quest for CIF championships. With a talented roster and dedicated coaching staff, they are determined to make their mark not only in the Trinity League but also in the larger basketball community.

