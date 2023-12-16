Teacher Accused of Sharing Inappropriate Video of Autistic Student

Summary: A teacher from St. James Parish, who was named Teacher of the Year, has been fired after a mother accused her of posting a video on a private online forum. The video allegedly depicted the mother’s autistic second-grade child crying at his desk while the teacher made mocking facial expressions. The incident has caused outrage among parents and sparked a thorough investigation the school district.

In a shocking turn of events, a St. James Parish teacher, Jenny Poche, has been let go from her position after being accused of sharing an inappropriate video of a student. The mother of an autistic second-grader, Brittny Hayes, was appalled when she discovered the video on a private Snapchat group. According to Hayes, the video showed her child visibly upset while Poche made sarcastic and mocking faces. The incident has sparked a heated debate about the treatment of students with disabilities.

The St. James Parish school officials expressed their commitment to conducting a detailed investigation into the allegations. They labeled it an “on campus incident” that involved the possible unauthorized sharing of in-class student activities. Poche was initially put on administrative leave during the investigation but has now been officially terminated from her position. However, the school system has not released any specific details regarding the terms of her departure.

Snapchat, the social media platform used Poche to share the video, is known for its temporary nature, automatically deleting posts after 24 hours. It is unclear how the video was obtained the mother, Hayes, and whether it was shared with malicious intent. However, the impact on the child and the allegations of mocking behavior the teacher have raised concerns among parents and the community.

The incident serves as a reminder of the responsibility that teachers hold in ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students. It is essential for schools to have clear policies in place regarding the use of personal social media accounts and the sharing of content related to students. The St. James Parish school district is expected to review its guidelines in light of this incident to prevent future occurrences.

The dismissal of Poche raises questions about the training and selection process for educators. It is crucial to provide teachers with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively support students with special needs. The community now looks to the school district to take appropriate actions to address the concerns raised this incident and to prioritize the well-being of all students.