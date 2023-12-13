New Film in the Works for St. Charles Filmmaker Nicholas Smith

St. Charles filmmaker Nicholas Smith has announced plans for a sequel to his 2011 film “Munger Road.” Titled “Munger Road Part 2,” the film is set to be a grittier and scarier continuation of the original storyline. While the first film received a PG-13 rating, Smith anticipates that the sequel will likely receive an R rating.

Set 15 years after the events of the original film, “Munger Road Part 2” will be based in St. Charles and will feature both new and returning characters. Smith intends to film throughout St. Charles, showcasing familiar locations such as Munger Road and Hotel Baker, as well as some new settings. The filmmaker aims to tie up any loose ends left the first film, providing audiences with a satisfying conclusion to the story.

Smith, a St. Charles native, drew inspiration from his own experiences with the eerie atmosphere of Munger Road. Raised in the area, Smith graduated from St. Charles North High School and went on to attend film school at Columbia College. He believes that shooting on location in St. Charles, as well as incorporating local actors and residents as extras, adds an element of authenticity to the films.

Having already begun writing the sequel before the release of the original film, Smith was initially unable to dive into its production due to personal commitments and industry challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he now feels that the time is right to bring the second part of the story to life. With the film and theater industries gradually recovering, Smith is excited to finally finish the “Munger Road” saga.

“Munger Road Part 2” is expected to begin shooting in September 2024 and aims for a release in the fall of 2025. While audiences wait for the sequel, they can currently enjoy the original “Munger Road” film, which is available for streaming on Prime Video.