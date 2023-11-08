New Article: The Rolling Stones Embrace Augmented Reality to Connect with Fans

The Rolling Stones are no strangers to incorporating cutting-edge technology into their marketing strategies. Their latest album’s marketing campaign is leaving no digital or physical touchpoint untouched. The band has now partnered with Snapchat to deliver an immersive augmented-reality performance through a Snapchat lens.

With this new activation, users can point their phones to enjoy a virtual Rolling Stones concert in the comfort of their living room or any other real-world location they prefer. To add a unique twist, the band members are represented avatars created using Snap’s Bitmoji feature, further engaging fans in this digital experience.

While the AR performance features a single track called ‘Angry’ instead of a full concert, it stands as one of the most ambitious music activations witnessed on Snapchat. This is not the first time the Rolling Stones have dabbled in augmented reality. In 2010, Polydor launched an ‘Exile On Your Street’ experience through the early AR app Layar. Two years later, UMG had virtual gorillas climbing famous landmarks using technology from startup Aurasma.

This latest collaboration with Snapchat showcases the Rolling Stones’ commitment to utilizing innovative technology to reach and connect with their fan base. By leveraging augmented reality, the legendary rock band offers a unique and immersive experience that blurs the lines between the virtual and physical worlds.

Furthermore, Snapchat’s ‘Band Tees’ virtual merch line now includes a Rolling Stones t-shirt, allowing users to dress their avatars in the band’s merchandise. This virtual merchandising initiative adds an extra layer of engagement for fans who want to fully immerse themselves in the Rolling Stones’ world.

With this augmented-reality performance, the Rolling Stones continue to push the boundaries of music marketing and fan engagement. By embracing emerging technologies, they reaffirm their position as pioneers in the industry and demonstrate their dedication to connecting with fans in exciting and innovative ways.

FAQ

What is augmented reality?

Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience that combines real-world elements with computer-generated enhancements. It overlays digital content, such as images, videos, or 3D models, onto the user’s view of the physical world, enhancing their perception and interaction with their surroundings.

How does the Rolling Stones’ augmented-reality performance work?

Using Snapchat’s lens feature, users can point their phones to enjoy an augmented-reality Rolling Stones concert. The band members are represented avatars created using Snap’s Bitmoji feature, creating an immersive and personalized experience for fans.

What other augmented-reality initiatives have the Rolling Stones been involved in?

In the past, the Rolling Stones have explored augmented reality through various ventures. In 2010, they collaborated with Polydor to launch the ‘Exile On Your Street’ experience on the Layar app. Two years later, they teamed up with UMG to have virtual gorillas climb famous landmarks using technology from startup Aurasma.

How does virtual merchandising work on Snapchat?

Snapchat’s ‘Band Tees’ virtual merch line allows users to dress their avatars in merchandise from various bands, including the Rolling Stones. Users can choose from a selection of virtual t-shirts to personalize their avatars and showcase their favorite artists in the digital realm.