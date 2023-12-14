Ex-Gamekeeper Avoids Prison for Dog Fighting and Animal Cruelty

A former gamekeeper, Ryan Martin, has been spared a prison sentence despite being convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to three dogs and training them for animal fights. The Scottish SPCA raised concerns about the lenient sentence, which included 175 hours of community service and a five-year ban on owning or keeping animals.

Concerns were initially raised when the Scottish SPCA received information that Martin was using his dogs to fight and bait wild animals. A warrant was executed at his address, where numerous videos were found on Snapchat and TikTok, showing Martin’s dogs attacking and killing foxes and badgers. In the videos, Martin can be heard encouraging the dogs to attack.

The severity of the injuries inflicted on Martin’s dogs, named Storm, Beau, and Boss, was confirmed a vet who examined them. These injuries were consistent with animal fighting and would have caused the dogs significant pain and suffering. Items seized from Martin’s address also tested positive for DNA from badgers, foxes, and deer, further confirming his involvement in animal fighting.

While the Scottish SPCA commended their special investigations unit for its work in exposing Martin’s activities, they expressed concern over the lack of custodial sentence. They fear that without harsher penalties, individuals involved in animal fighting will continue to offend.

Some of the reported incidents highlighted how far-reaching animal cruelty can be, including setting a squirrel on fire and violently killing a fox cub. The spread of such content on social media has made it easier for people to inadvertently stumble upon acts of animal cruelty. The RSPCA inspectorate commissioner emphasized the need for stricter measures to combat this issue.

The case involving Martin raises questions about the effectiveness of current sentencing guidelines and calls for stronger measures to deter individuals from engaging in animal cruelty and illegal activities related to animal fighting.