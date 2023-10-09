Get Ready for a Unique Musical Experience with Srirachi

Srirachi, the Melbourne-based rapper, is taking the Australian music scene storm with her energetic and eventful music. Influenced iconic artists like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Rico Nasty, Srirachi brings her own spin to the rap and electronic music genres. With over 300k loyal followers on TikTok, she has gained recognition for her spicy humor, big bangers, and infectious personality.

Despite balancing her university degree with her music career, Srirachi has been dedicated to recording tracks and growing her fan base. She has even self-produced a music video for her new single, “YAPPA YAPPA.” Now, she is ready to take on a new challenge joining TikTok’s LIVE Sunset Sessions, a 15-part series of live performances on the platform. These sessions allow audiences to connect and interact with musicians while they play.

For Srirachi, the Sunset Sessions provide an opportunity to curate a unique experience for her fans and viewers. Unlike traditional stage setups, she can break free from the norm and showcase her creativity. She plans to perform her released songs and share unreleased music from her upcoming debut mixtape. Srirachi may even surprise the audience with a cover song, something she has never done before.

Beyond the Sunset Sessions, Srirachi has big plans for her music career. Her debut mixtape, titled “Srirachi Safari,” will be released the end of the year. Despite the challenges of balancing music production, video making, and studying, Srirachi embraces the process and knows that all her hard work will pay off in the final product.

For fans and music lovers alike, Srirachi’s journey is one worth following. So mark your calendars for her next LIVE Sunset Sessions on TikTok on September 3rd, October 8th, and November 19th. Join her on this unique musical ride and enjoy the experience.

Sources:

– TikTok LIVE Sunset Sessions