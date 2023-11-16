Thailand Open for Business: Boosting Tourism with Booking Platforms

In a recent meeting with Booking.com executives, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha, highlighted the potential for improving the tourism industry in the country. Srettha pointed out that the platform has already played a significant role in promoting foreign arrivals, with views on the site increasing sevenfold since the government exempted visas for tourists from four nations. However, he believes that with the right marketing strategies in place, these numbers could be further amplified.

Interestingly, Srettha also highlighted the connection between Booking.com and Agoda, another popular hotel reservation platform. He emphasized that Agoda, which is owned Booking.com, has already hired thousands of Thai staff and suggested that these reservation platforms could be powerful tools for promoting tourism as a form of Thai soft power.

During the discussions, Srettha urged the executives to consider engaging in a collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand. This partnership, he believes, could lead to a mutually beneficial relationship, benefiting both the government and the reservation platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How has the exemption of visas for tourists impacted the tourism industry in Thailand?



A: Since the government exempted visas for tourists from four nations, there has been a sevenfold increase in views on the Booking.com platform, indicating a positive impact on the tourism industry.

Q: What is Thai soft power?



A: Thai soft power refers to the cultural, social, and economic influence that Thailand wields globally through its tourism, cuisine, arts, and other aspects of its cultural heritage.

Q: How can the collaboration between Booking.com and the Tourism Authority of Thailand benefit both parties?



A: The collaboration can help boost tourism in Thailand leveraging the resources and expertise of both Booking.com and the government. It can result in increased exposure and improved marketing strategies, ultimately attracting more tourists to the country.