Squire Technologies Introduces Mirus: A Revolutionary Messaging Platform Powering Business Communications

Squire Technologies, a leading player in the communication industry, has unveiled Mirus, a groundbreaking messaging platform poised to transform the landscape of mobile and enterprise communication. Drawing on Squire’s extensive industry expertise gained from working with over 450 global operators, Mirus is set to unlock the full potential of SMS and open up new revenue avenues for operators.

Businesses across various industries have increasingly turned to application-to-person (A2P) messaging to engage with their customers effectively. Unlike person-to-person (P2P) messaging, popularized Over The Top (OTT) players like WhatsApp, A2P messaging is tailored for businesses to communicate crucial information such as promotional updates, delivery notifications, and user authentication. The simplicity, ubiquity, and universal coverage offered SMS give it a competitive edge over OTT messaging apps.

Mirus encompasses four core functionalities that offer operators the flexibility to adapt to evolving markets. These features include campaign management, financial controls, advanced routing, and top-tier security. With its SMS Gateway and Centre systems, Mirus enables versatile protocol conversions, high availability support, and scalable messaging. The platform also boasts a user-friendly web-based operation, administration, and management system (OA&M), granting operators total control over campaigns and financial transactions.

Security is a top priority for Squire Technologies, and Mirus reflects this commitment through a range of advanced security features. These include two-factor authentication, an integrated firewall, SMS content filtering, URL in SMS blocking, lawful intercepts, and IP login deny and allow lists. By safeguarding against data breaches and fraud, Mirus ensures the protection of both operators and end-users.

Sanjeev Verma, CEO of Squire Technologies, emphasizes the advantages of SMS as a powerful business messaging tool. SMS open rates consistently outperform those of OTT players and email. Verma highlights that operators must embrace new revenue streams to counter the pressure from OTT players, making A2P SMS a lucrative growth market to leverage their network capacity beyond the capabilities of their competitors.

In an industry known for its rapid advancements, Squire Technologies’ culture of innovation shines through with the creation of Mirus. The platform’s adaptability empowers businesses to explore and enhance their existing A2P messaging offerings, further solidifying Squire Technologies’ commitment to driving innovation in the communication industry.

