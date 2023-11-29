Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” Tops English-Language TV Rankings with Record-Breaking Viewership

Netflix’s latest reality competition series, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” has taken the streaming platform storm, securing the top spot among the English-language TV rankings. Garnering a staggering 85.7 million viewing hours and 20.1 million views in its debut week (November 20-26), it has become Netflix’s most-watched English TV series in two months. The success of the spinoff has also propelled the original Korean series, “Squid Game,” to the sixth spot on the non-English TV rankings, amassing an impressive 13.3 million viewing hours.

Despite its immense popularity, “Squid Game: The Challenge” has not been without controversy. Several contestants from the show have come forward, alleging injuries and threatening legal action against the streamer. Their claims of mistreatment have sparked a broader conversation about the duty of care owed to reality show participants and the ethical implications of such productions.

In other Netflix news, the musical comedy “Leo” had a phenomenal debut, raking in 61.7 million viewing hours and securing the title of the platform’s best movie opening in three months. Starring Adam Sandler as Leo the Lizard, a determined classroom pet yearning for freedom, the animated film showcased the comedic talents of both Sandler and Bill Burr. This success comes as a welcome return to form for the comedians, whose previous Netflix comedies had underwhelming opening numbers. “Leo” also features Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler, and their daughters Sunny and Susie in the voice cast.

As the holiday season approaches, Netflix has already made a splash with its Christmas-themed content. “Best.Christmas.Ever!” debuted strongly at number two, capitalizing on the growing festive craze among viewers. Meanwhile, last week’s top title, “The Killer,” experienced a significant decline in viewership, dropping to just 17.5 million streamed hours.

The continuing dominance of Netflix in the streaming landscape is undeniable. With the release of highly anticipated shows like “Squid Game: The Challenge” and the animated hit “Leo,” the platform continues to captivate audiences worldwide, setting new records and cementing its position as a leader in the streaming industry.

