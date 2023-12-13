Netflix Announces New Game Set in “Squid Game” Universe

Netflix has revealed that they are developing a video game set in the world of the hit series “Squid Game.” This upcoming game will allow players to compete with others in various games featured in the show.

In addition to the “Squid Game” game, Netflix has also announced their 2024 slate of games. This includes popular titles like Sonic Mania Plus and a sequel to the beloved life simulation game Cozy Grove, titled Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit. These games are being developed Netflix’s internal studio, Spry Fox.

Netflix is also set to release other new titles next year, such as FashionVerse and Game Dev Tycoon. Furthermore, they have partnered with Super Evil Megacorp to develop a game based on Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix movies, “Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire” and “Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver.”

This news follows Netflix’s recent rollout of several games in November. According to Netflix’s vice president of games, Mike Verdu, they currently have 86 games available to Netflix members, and they have nearly 90 more games in development.

One of the highlights of their gaming offerings is the addition of three classic Grand Theft Auto games licensed from Rockstar Games. Starting Thursday, Netflix customers can enjoy “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” on their mobile devices. These games have been updated specifically for mobile play.

Netflix’s expansion into the gaming space aims to provide added value to its members, offering a diverse range of games included with every Netflix membership, without ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees. With their growing collection of games and ambitious plans for the future, Netflix is just getting started in the gaming industry.