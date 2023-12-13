Netflix Expands Gaming Lineup with “Squid Game” and More

Netflix is set to launch a new video game based on the popular TV series “Squid Game,” allowing players to compete in a variety of games inspired the hit show. This announcement comes as part of Netflix’s 2024 slate of games, which includes other titles such as Sonic Mania Plus, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, and FashionVerse.

The streaming giant continues to make strides in the gaming industry, with plans to release a total of 86 games the end of the year, all of which will be included with Netflix memberships at no additional cost. Netflix’s Vice President of Games, Mike Verdu, highlighted their commitment to gaming without ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees in a recent blog post. Furthermore, the company has nearly 90 more games currently in development, indicating their dedication to expanding their gaming offerings.

In addition to the “Squid Game” title, Netflix has secured the licensing rights for three classic Grand Theft Auto games developed Rockstar Games. These games, namely “Grand Theft Auto III,” “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” and “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” have been updated for mobile and will be available to Netflix customers on mobile platforms at no additional charge.

By diversifying its content and offering an extensive selection of games, Netflix aims to enhance its members’ entertainment experience and attract a broader audience. With the inclusion of popular franchises like “Squid Game” and the Grand Theft Auto series, the streaming platform solidifies its presence in the gaming industry and paves the way for future developments.

As Netflix continues to expand its gaming division, fans can look forward to an ever-growing library of games that complement their favorite TV shows and movies. The integration of gaming into the Netflix ecosystem further establishes the platform as a one-stop destination for entertainment across various mediums.