Netflix Releases Trailer for “Squid Game: The Challenge” Reality Show

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for their upcoming reality show, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” based on the popular Korean game show. The show is set to premiere on November 22, as confirmed the streaming giant during their Tudu fan event earlier this summer.

In “Squid Game: The Challenge,” 456 contestants from around the world will compete in a series of challenges and games, some of which are new and unique to the series. The ultimate prize for the winner is a staggering $4.56 million, making it the largest cash prize in reality television history.

The logline of the show states that while the reality version of “Squid Game” is not a matter of life or death, there is still a lot at stake. Each player will be pushed to their limits, testing how far they are willing to go to secure victory. The show promises opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies, and timely betrayals.

However, the production of the series has faced controversy as some contestants required medical assistance during filming in the U.K. due to a surprise cold snap. Several participants, who were not paid for their involvement, collapsed on set due to a combination of cold weather and fatigue.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is produced Studio Lambert, the same company behind the popular game show “The Traitors,” along with The Garden.

