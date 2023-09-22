Netflix Confirms Release Date for “Squid Game: The Challenge”

Netflix has officially announced that “Squid Game: The Challenge,” its reality series based on the popular South Korean show, will be released globally just in time for Thanksgiving in 2023. The streaming giant had previously considered a November 15 release, but the confirmed date is now November 22.

The series, which was first announced in June 2022, will feature real-life contestants facing various challenges inspired the original South Korean series. Within the first 91 days of its release, the South Korean version became Netflix’s most-watched show of all time. The new series will consist of 10 episodes and will offer players a chance to win a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

Produced Studio Lambert, the same company behind popular reality shows such as “Traitors” and “Love is Blind,” the production of “Squid Game: The Challenge” faced some difficulties in late 2022 and into 2023. The Sun was the first to report on the harsh conditions faced contestants, with some being stretchered off in freezing weather. One contestant described the experience as being like a warzone, with people in tears.

A teaser trailer for the new series has been released, giving viewers a taste of what to expect. Additionally, Netflix has also confirmed that a second season of the original “Squid Game” is currently in pre-production and has added new cast members.

Executive producers for “Squid Game: The Challenge” include Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland, Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert, Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh, and Stephen Yemoh from Studio Lambert. Nicola Brown and John Hay serve as executive producers for The Garden.

Fans of the original show and newcomers alike can set a reminder for the new series on their Netflix accounts. “Squid Game: The Challenge” is set to become another global phenomenon when it premieres on November 22.

