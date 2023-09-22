Trailer Released for Netflix’s Squid Game Reality Series with Record Prize Money

The highly anticipated reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge, has released its official trailer. The show, inspired the immensely popular Korean drama on Netflix, will premiere on November 22nd. With a staggering prize money of $4.56 million, it sets a new record for competition formats.

The teaser showcases the 456 contestants engaged in a variety of games, including challenges from the original show as well as some surprising new additions. As the game progresses, dozens of participants will be eliminated. The intense competition, coupled with the enormous prize fund, adds to the anticipation surrounding the series.

Behind the scenes, UK indies Studio Lambert and The Garden are the production companies behind Squid Game: The Challenge. However, the production process faced several obstacles along the way. Reports emerged that filming was hindered a cold snap in Britain, causing complications at Cardington Studios, a former Royal Air Force base in Bedford. Additionally, during the shooting of the “Red Light, Green Light” game, three contestants required medical attention. Netflix assured the public that all necessary safety precautions had been taken, and after assessment, the Health and Safety Executive determined that no further action was needed.

The executive producers of Squid Game: The Challenge include Nicola Brown, Tim Harcourt, John Hay, Toni Ireland, Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert, Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh, and Stephen Yemoh. With its larger-than-life prize money and thrilling gameplay, the reality series aims to captivate audiences and deliver an unforgettable experience.

