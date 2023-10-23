“Squid Game: The Challenge” Trailer Released with Record Prize Money

A new trailer for the highly anticipated reality series “Squid Game: The Challenge” has been released Netflix, giving viewers a glimpse into the intense competition. Inspired the hit Korean dystopian drama series, participants in the show will face a series of challenges and games, some of which may come as a surprise. The trailer showcases the contestants’ reactions as they are “fake shot” and are given the task of eliminating two of their own.

The show, set to premiere on November 22, has already gained significant attention due to its record-breaking prize money of $4.56 million. This prize fund is far the highest ever seen in a competition format. Contestants will compete in challenges that were featured in the original Korean show as well as some new additions.

Despite facing some obstacles during production, such as a cold snap in Britain that caused complications, the show pressed on. During the filming of one particular game called “Red Light, Green Light,” three players required medical attention. However, Netflix assured that all necessary safety measures had been taken, and no further action was deemed necessary the authorities.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is being produced UK production companies Studio Lambert and The Garden. The executive producers include Nicola Brown, Tim Harcourt, John Hay, Toni Ireland, Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert, Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh, and Stephen Yemoh.

