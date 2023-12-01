If There Wasn’t Enough Suspense Watching 2021’s Squid Game on Netflix, the Real-Life Challenge Takes It Up a Notch

Netflix has taken the popular fictional series Squid Game and turned it into a reality television competition show called Squid Game: The Challenge. This new show features 456 contestants vying for a chance to win a staggering $4.56 million, making it the largest cash prize in reality television history. While the stakes aren’t as life-or-death as in the sci-fi show, the competitors are still extremely serious about winning.

The Challenge puts the players through a series of games that push them to their limits and force them to contemplate how far they are willing to go for victory. The game is filled with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies, and, of course, some ugly betrayals.

Since its release, Squid Game: The Challenge has garnered worldwide attention and has become a global sensation. In its first week on Netflix, it ranked number one on the platform’s global list of the most-watched English television shows, with over 20.1 million views and 85.7 million hours streamed. The popularity of the show has even reignited interest in the original Squid Game series, which re-entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English TV shows.

Despite its success, the show has faced criticism and controversy. Some contestants have spoken out about the difficult conditions they experienced while filming. Reports indicate that they were subjected to inhumane conditions, including being forced to play the game in freezing temperatures for up to nine hours. Contestants allegedly collapsed on set due to a combination of cold and fatigue.

Netflix has responded to these allegations, stating that they take the health and safety of their cast and crew seriously. They deny any wrongdoing and affirm that the competition is fair, with precautions and after-care provided for contestants. Nonetheless, some contestants have described their experience as heartbreaking and unfair.

One featured contestant, Jessica “Figgy” Figueroa, reflects on her time on Squid Game: The Challenge positively. While she was eliminated in the third episode, Figgy believes that the game was fair and that the challenges were designed to incorporate chance and luck, along with the skills of the players.

As the show garners more attention, two unnamed players have sought legal representation, claiming that they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage during filming. While no lawsuit has been filed yet, they are seeking compensation for their injuries.

Squid Game: The Challenge has taken the thrilling concept of the original series and turned it into an intense reality competition. The show’s popularity and controversies continue to captivate audiences around the world, proving that the desire for high-stakes drama extends far beyond the fictional realm.

