New Netflix Competition Series “Squid Game: The Challenge” Dominates Viewership Charts in Debut Week

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix’s new unscripted competition series “Squid Game: The Challenge” has taken the streaming platform storm, dominating the viewership charts in its debut week. With a staggering 20.1 million views, the show has surpassed all expectations and claimed the top spot on Netflix’s overall leaderboard.

Unlike its predecessor, the Korean-language series “Squid Game,” which was dubbed into local languages, “Squid Game: The Challenge” is an English-language series filmed in the UK. Despite its classification as a non-English series, it has outperformed all English-language content on the platform, proving its universal appeal.

The success of “The Challenge” has even revitalized the original “Squid Game,” bringing it back to the Global Top 10 for non-English series. With 1.6 million views, it secures the sixth position and marks its 21st appearance on the list. This impressive feat comes after a long hiatus from the charts since June 2022, with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend playing a significant role in driving up the show’s viewership.

Interestingly, Netflix has adopted a unique release strategy for “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Instead of dropping all episodes at once, the streaming giant has chosen to release the series in batches. This approach aligns with previous successful competitions such as “Love is Blind,” “The Circle,” and “Rhythm & Flow.” By stretching out the release, Netflix aims to reduce spoilers, build momentum, and foster a sense of community among fans.

While “Squid Game: The Challenge” has taken the spotlight, it is worth noting that the narrative series, “Squid Game,” still holds the title of Netflix’s most-watched show ever. Generating over 2.2 billion hours viewed within its first 91 days, it remains unparalleled in terms of viewership. The top non-English series closest to its success is “Money Heist: Part 4,” with 710.2 million hours viewed.

