Controversy Surrounding Squid Game: The Challenge, But Netflix Confirms Second Season

After weeks of controversy and allegations of rigging, Netflix has officially announced that Squid Game: The Challenge will be returning for a second season. Despite the backlash, the show has been a massive hit in America and has gained international viewership in 93 countries.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series, addressed the decision, stating, “There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge. We’re excited to continue the franchise and work with our team in Korea, as well as Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

Inspired the popular South Korean series, the reality show also includes win-or-die games like Red Light, Green Light and Dalgona, along with American classics like Battleship. Contestants form alliances while staying in what appears to be a massive airplane hangar throughout the competition.

Just after one day of filming, reports emerged about the show’s harsh conditions, including a grueling nine-hour filming of the Red Light, Green Light game that resulted in over half of the contestants being unfairly eliminated. Three former players described the “38-second massacre” when contestants who successfully made it through were unexpectedly eliminated minutes later, despite crossing the finish line.

Former players have dubbed the show “Rigged Game” and have criticized Netflix for allowing unfair practices. While legal action has been threatened, no lawsuits have been filed yet.

Netflix’s announcement also revealed that Season Two of Squid Game is already in the works. Additionally, the streaming service is developing a video game based on the popular franchise.

