Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge Declares Its Winner

In a thrilling finale, Squid Game: The Challenge officially crowned its winner, Mai Whelan, also known as number 287. Whelan walked away with an astonishing $4.56 million prize after a game of “rock, paper, scissors” that had higher stakes than any game in history. Netflix’s reality show adaptation of the global hit series Squid Game brought together 456 real participants who faced a mix of new challenges and recreated iconic games from the original TV show.

But the true winner here is Netflix. Squid Game: The Challenge debuted as the number 1 show on the Global Top 10 for Netflix, accumulating an impressive 85.7 million hours viewed from over 20 million viewers in its first week. The second week proved to be almost equally successful, with 85 million hours viewed across 11.4 million views. This triumph solidifies Netflix’s position as a major player in the streaming service industry.

Considering the critical reception, the show didn’t fare as well. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes rated it at only 45% “fresh” and gave it a score of 5.7 out of 10. However, the opinions of the critics are inconsequential when it comes to reality TV. Regardless of critical acclaim, if the audience enjoyed Squid Game: The Challenge, which is evident from its 82% “fresh” audience score, then their satisfaction takes precedence.

As Netflix already boasts a repertoire of successful reality shows like Too Hot to Handle and The Circle, the success of Squid Game: The Challenge wasn’t a make-or-break situation for the streaming giant. Nevertheless, the creation of a successful reality TV show based on an existing series marks a significant achievement for Netflix. It expands their intellectual property and provides further opportunities for content creation.

In response to the show’s success, Netflix wasted no time in announcing the renewal of both the reality show and TV drama versions of Squid Game for second seasons. Building on the buzz and popularity, Netflix is already exploring new avenues to delve deeper into the Squid Game universe. Perhaps a prequel movie, delving into the creation of the first fictional Squid Game, might be the next addition to the franchise.

All in all, Squid Game: The Challenge has not only captivated audiences but has also solidified Netflix’s position as a leading provider of original content in the reality TV genre.