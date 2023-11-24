Contestants of “Squid Game: The Challenge” Threaten Legal Action, Citing Unsafe Filming Conditions

Contestants who participated in the popular reality TV show, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” have expressed their intention to sue Netflix and the producers, claiming that they suffered from hypothermia and nerve damage during filming. A British personal injuries law firm is currently representing two potential plaintiffs who endured harsh weather conditions while shooting in the UK.

Lawyers have sent letters to Studio Lambert and The Garden, the co-producers of “Squid Game: The Challenge,” demanding accountability for the contestants’ alleged health issues. The game show, which offers a record-breaking cash prize of $4.56 million, draws inspiration from Netflix’s South Korean dystopian hit drama series, “Squid Games.”

The contestants’ grievances primarily revolve around the show’s opening game, “Red Light, Green Light.” During this game, participants were required to freeze in position to avoid detection a robotic doll. Filming took place at Cardington Studios, an RAF base in Bedford, during an episode of severe cold weather, with temperatures dropping as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Some contestants claimed to have collapsed after playing the game for six hours.

The harsh conditions and lack of appropriate cold-weather clothing led to complaints from the contestants. They argued that standing in below-freezing temperatures without proper attire was inhumane. Furthermore, they expressed dissatisfaction with prolonged posing times and inadequate food supply during the production.

Netflix and the co-producers have reassured the public that the welfare of the contestants remains a top priority, dismissing the notion that a lawsuit has been filed. Despite this assurance, three out of the 456 participants required medical attention during filming, according to Netflix.

An independent safety inspection was conducted following the medical incidents on set, but the British Health and Safety Executive (HSE) determined that no further action was necessary.

As the legal proceedings unfold, it raises important questions about the responsibility of production companies to ensure the safety and well-being of contestants participating in reality TV shows.

FAQ

Were any contestants injured while filming “Squid Game: The Challenge”?

Yes, Netflix confirmed that three out of the 456 contestants required medical attention during filming.

Why are contestants threatening to sue Netflix and the producers?

Contestants claim that they suffered from hypothermia and nerve damage due to the harsh conditions and insufficient provision of warm clothing and food during filming.

What was the opening game of “Squid Game: The Challenge” that stirred the controversy?

The opening game is called “Red Light, Green Light,” where participants freeze in position to avoid being detected a menacing robotic doll.

What actions have been taken to address the contestants’ concerns?

An independent safety inspection was conducted after the medical incidents occurred on the set of “Squid Game: The Challenge.” The British Health and Safety Executive (HSE) determined that no further action was required.