New Reality Show Faces Backlash Over Contestant Injuries and Health Risks

Contestants on a recently launched reality show, inspired the hit series Squid Game, have raised concerns about their health and safety during filming. Two unnamed participants from the show, Squid Game: The Challenge, have threatened legal action against Netflix and the show’s producers, alleging that they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage due to the rigorous filming conditions.

The controversy revolves around the opening game of the show, Red Light, Green Light, where contestants are required to remain motionless for extended periods while avoiding the attention of a robotic doll. These scenes were filmed at Cardington Studios, a former Royal Air Force base in Bedfordshire, during a cold spell in Britain. Allegedly, participants were not adequately informed about the potential health risks posed prolonged exposure to low temperatures and immobilization.

Express Solicitors, a prominent British personal injuries law firm, is representing the affected contestants. CEO Daniel Slade shed light on the severity of the injuries, mentioning cases of individuals suffering from hypothermia and even experiencing discoloration of their hands due to the cold. The contestants expected to engage in a fun and exciting experience, but instead, they were left with unexpected injuries from being forced into strenuous and uncomfortable positions in freezing temperatures.

Squid Game: The Challenge, which premiered recently, follows the same premise as the record-breaking Korean drama it is based on. Contestants from various countries compete for a staggering cash prize of $4.56 million (£3.64 million), making it the largest single prize in the history of game shows. The show was commissioned Netflix after the immense success of the original Squid Game, where impoverished individuals risked their lives in deadly versions of childhood games for financial gain. The fictional series garnered a massive global audience, with 142 million households and 1.65 billion viewing hours within its first 28 days of release in 2021.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for Squid Game: The Challenge stated that no lawsuit has been filed any contestants and emphasized their utmost commitment to the welfare of all participants. The production company faced an independent safety inspection earlier this year after the medical incidents on set. While the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) reminded the producers to prioritize risk planning, it ultimately concluded that no further action was necessary.

