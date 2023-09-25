Squid Game: The Challenge – A Reality Show Based on the Hit Netflix Series

The 2021 Netflix K-drama sensation, Squid Game, captivated audiences with its cynical exploration of how far people would go for a huge sum of money. Now, fans will get to witness individuals facing the same question in the upcoming reality competition show, Squid Game: The Challenge.

Scheduled to start streaming on November 22, this reality show will feature 456 participants battling it out for a staggering prize of US$4.56 million. Netflix claims that this cash prize is the largest in the history of reality shows. To put it into perspective, winners on shows like Survivor, America’s Got Talent, and The Amazing Race typically receive a cash prize of around US$1 million, which can be split among team members.

The teaser trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge showcases striking similarities to the original drama. Participants are seen dressed in green-and-white jumpsuits, reminiscent of the characters in the fictional show. They march up and down colorful flights of stairs and compete in games similar to the ones featured in Squid Game, including the notorious Red Light, Green Light game.

The production of Squid Game: The Challenge took place in the UK and grabbed headlines earlier this year when reports emerged of medical emergencies during the Red Light, Green Light competition, due to freezing temperatures. Contestants were determined to endure the cold due to the substantial amount of money at stake.

While some contestants reportedly suffered from hypothermia, Netflix, along with its production partners, Studio Lambert and the Garden, have refuted claims of serious injury. They emphasized that all necessary safety procedures were followed during the filming.

Squid Game: The Challenge offers a more modest cash prize compared to the original drama, where the winner had a chance to claim 45.6 billion South Korean won (approximately US$38 million). Despite the difference in prize money, the new reality show aims to create the same level of tension and high stakes that made Squid Game such a success.

With its debut on Netflix approaching, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Squid Game: The Challenge, as it promises to bring a thrilling and brutal competition to their screens once again.

