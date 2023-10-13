Squid Game: The Challenge Set to Debut as Reality Competition Series

Netflix has announced that a reality competition series called “Squid Game: The Challenge” will be released on November 22, 2023. This series is based on the popular show “Squid Game” and will feature 456 players competing for a prize of $4.56 million. The contestants will participate in a series of games inspired the original show, as well as new surprises.

According to Netflix, the players’ strategies, alliances, and characters will be tested as they try to win the life-changing reward. The competitors will face eliminations throughout the competition. While fans eagerly await the release of season 2 of the fictional series “Squid Game,” this reality series will provide a new entertainment option in the meantime.

However, there have been some criticisms surrounding the reality show. The Sun reported that contestants who took part in the games described harsh conditions, chaotic and disorganized production, and at least one contestant being taken away on a stretcher. Despite these claims, Netflix has not commented on the allegations.

As for the highly anticipated season 2 of “Squid Game,” it is expected to be released sometime in 2024. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see what twists and turns the show will take.

Sources:

– The Sun