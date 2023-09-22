Netflix Teases Squid Game: The Challenge Reality Competition

Netflix has released a teaser for Squid Game: The Challenge, a controversial reality competition based on the hit South Korean television show. The teaser shows 456 real people attempting to survive the show’s deadly children’s games, all under the watchful eye of guards wearing masks with shapes on them. The winner of the last-person-standing battle will walk away with a grand prize of $4.56 million.

While the contestants will not lose their lives in this reality competition, Squid Game: The Challenge has faced allegations of cruelty and rigging. Former contestants interviewed Rolling Stone described the experience as “the cruelest, meanest thing” they had ever been through. One former contestant compared it to being treated like a horse in a race and believed the outcomes were fixed. Another player mentioned the incompetencies of scale as a factor contributing to the torment and trauma experienced.

The reality competition reportedly pushed contestants to their limits. For example, during the “Red Light, Green Light” segment, contestants spent up to nine hours in freezing temperatures without being able to move for 30-minute stretches. Some contestants required medical attention due to the extreme cold.

Netflix has defended the safety of the production and denied allegations of rigging. The network stated that while three contestants sought medical attention for minor conditions, the overall safety of the show was maintained. Former players who spoke to Rolling Stone chose to withhold their names due to non-disclosure agreements.

Squid Game: The Challenge is set to premiere on Netflix on November 22. It follows the massive success of Squid Game, which became the streaming service’s biggest show to date.

