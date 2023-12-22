Man Profits from Ancient Roman Law Selling Claimed Property

Summary: A man in the U.K. has sold a property that he legally obtained under an ancient Roman law, making a significant profit. The man, identified as Keith Best, discovered an empty home in London’s Newbury Park in 1997 and began renovating it. Through a legal doctrine known as adverse possession, Best gained ownership of the property when the original owner, retiree Colin Curtis, did not take action to reclaim it. Best’s application for adverse possession was initially denied due to squatting laws, but the ruling was overturned the High Court in 2014. Despite objections from Curtis, the judge granted Best ownership of the property. Curtis, who passed away in 2018, had filed a counter-claim but was dismissed as the executor of his mother’s estate. Best recently sold the property for a profit of approximately £140,000. The new owner, Atiq Hayat, was not aware of the property’s legal history when he purchased it.

It is a quirky ancient Roman law that allowed a British man named Keith Best to profit from a property in London that he legally claimed. Back in 1997, Best discovered an empty home in Newbury Park and began renovating it. Through an ancient Roman legal doctrine called adverse possession, Best became the legal owner of the property when the original owner, Colin Curtis, failed to take action to reclaim it.

Initially, Best’s application for adverse possession was denied due to squatting laws. However, the High Court overturned the ruling in 2014, recognizing that adverse possession was distinct from squatting and had economic benefits. Despite objections from Curtis, the judge granted Best ownership of the property, which had been in the Curtis family since World War II.

Curtis filed a counter-claim against the judge’s decision, but it was dismissed as he was not listed as the executor of his mother’s estate. Curtis had continued paying council taxes on the property after moving out in 1996 but rarely visited the house. Neighbors expressed anger over Best’s acquisition of the property and felt that the Curtis family should have benefited from it.

Recently, Best sold the property to Atiq Hayat for approximately £140,000 profit. Hayat was unaware of the property’s legal history until contacted journalists. He expressed surprise and questioned the legitimacy of claiming an empty house as one’s own.

While Best’s profit from the ancient Roman law raises questions about property ownership, Hayat emphasized that all the legal procedures were followed in the sale. He found the property in good condition and did not have any personal interaction with Best.

This case highlights the unique aspects of ancient laws and their impact on modern property rights. The legal process of adverse possession allowed Best to legally claim and profit from the property while Curtis and his family lost their long-held connection to the home.